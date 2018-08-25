Russell J. Weiner Sells 4,404 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $1,294,247.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,323.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.95. The stock had a trading volume of 680,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,637. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.74 and a 12 month high of $300.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.