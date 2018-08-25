S. Muoio & CO. LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Avista Corp (AVA)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC lifted its position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.32, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $151,613.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,660.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,165 shares of company stock valued at $473,649 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Avista Corp has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $52.91.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.30 million during the quarter. Avista had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. equities analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 76.41%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

