Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.66 Million

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report $163.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.60 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $111.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $655.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.53 million to $662.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $675.46 million per share, with estimates ranging from $645.70 million to $707.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $166.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.62 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 62.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 840,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,253. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

