Safety Income & Growth (SAFE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Safety Income & Growth currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.17 million, a PE ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 0.05. Safety Income & Growth has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. Safety Income & Growth had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 0.93%. sell-side analysts expect that Safety Income & Growth will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Safety Income & Growth news, Chairman Jay Sugarman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $174,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcos Alvarado bought 13,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $237,608.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Safety Income & Growth by 66.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its stake in Safety Income & Growth by 37.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Safety Income & Growth by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Safety Income & Growth by 2.8% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 248,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Safety Income & Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Income & Growth Company Profile

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

