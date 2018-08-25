San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 3,392 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,887,377,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,616,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,623,329,000 after acquiring an additional 710,745 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,939 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,116,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,094,998,000 after acquiring an additional 173,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,911,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $837,133,000 after acquiring an additional 49,824 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $2,588,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,974,428.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,829 shares of company stock worth $11,457,829. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock opened at $264.28 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.14.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.