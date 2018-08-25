Saratoga Investment (SAR) versus Monroe Capital (MRCC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Saratoga Investment (NASDAQ: MRCC) and Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Monroe Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $38.62 million 4.65 $17.67 million $2.27 10.63 Monroe Capital $51.11 million 5.48 $12.15 million $1.40 9.79

Saratoga Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Monroe Capital. Monroe Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saratoga Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Saratoga Investment and Monroe Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 3 4 0 2.57 Monroe Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus target price of $23.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Monroe Capital has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.41%. Given Monroe Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than Saratoga Investment.

Risk and Volatility

Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monroe Capital has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Monroe Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 50.76% 10.52% 4.12% Monroe Capital 25.14% 10.95% 6.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Monroe Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Monroe Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Monroe Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Saratoga Investment pays out 89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monroe Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Monroe Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund focuses on companies with a maximum of $25 million in EBITDA per year.

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.