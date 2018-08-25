ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) CEO Sells $604,868.00 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $604,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SCSC opened at $42.55 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth $364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCSC. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

