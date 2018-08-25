Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $63,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 97,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 53,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.12.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $74,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 39,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $7,343,375.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,830,885. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $193.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -184.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $194.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards, and configuration management database.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.