Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,171,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,296 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $66,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,371,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 345,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 803.2% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 523,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $305,532.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $34.09 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.55). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.