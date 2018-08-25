Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SBCF. Hovde Group increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Roger Goldman sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

