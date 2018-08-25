Secure Trust Bank Plc (STB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 1,780 ($22.75) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($18.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($31.96).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,951 ($24.94) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital upped their target price on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,873 ($23.94) to GBX 2,700 ($34.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Secure Trust Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,130.20 ($27.23).

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in six segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

