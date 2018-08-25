Securian Asset Management Inc Buys New Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,582,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,987,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,515,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,202,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,267,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $5,477,536.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 698,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $18,663,246.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE NVT opened at $27.98 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Barclays started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

