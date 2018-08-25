Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.79%.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

