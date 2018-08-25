Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 335.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

NYSE MMP opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.37 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

