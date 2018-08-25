Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Envestnet Inc (ENV) Stock

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet by 16.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 3.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 119,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 4.9% in the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $320,857.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Arora sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $33,134.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,083 shares of company stock worth $3,154,545. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $61.95 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. research analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Envestnet to $56.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

