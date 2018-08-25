Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 111,296 Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 111,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,675,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,441,000 after buying an additional 74,467 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Albany International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,445,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,625,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 20.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 939,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after buying an additional 161,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Albany International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 531,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $78.90.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $256.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.50 million. Albany International had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

In other Albany International news, VP Dawne H. Wimbrow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $68,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.