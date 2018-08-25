Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Service Co. International (SCI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Service Co. International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,291,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 301,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael R. Webb sold 214,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $8,301,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,001,450.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,651,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $32,421,385. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

SCI stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $796.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.56 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

