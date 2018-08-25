Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (CSX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,772 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in CSX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,455,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,209,000 after acquiring an additional 783,705 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 6,305,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,823 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CSX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,298,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185,534 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in CSX by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,577,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CSX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,598,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $75.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

