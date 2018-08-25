Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 142.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $133,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $152,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,218.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $169.98 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $138.56 and a 52-week high of $179.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.