Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of SELB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.84. 38,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,071. The company has a market cap of $284.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -3.67. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 150.84% and a negative net margin of 31,556.04%. equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

