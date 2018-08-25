Sempra Energy (SRE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sempra Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.9214812611664 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “weight” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sempra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.11.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

