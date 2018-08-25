Senseonics (SENS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Friday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Senseonics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Senseonics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.40 on Friday. Senseonics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 406.72% and a negative net margin of 828.76%. Senseonics’s quarterly revenue was up 345.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 519,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $2,010,894.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,540,000 shares of company stock worth $6,132,058. 34.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,936,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 1,958.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,811,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,877 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,970,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,926,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,417,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

