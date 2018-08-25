Sensient Technologies (SXT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.85. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 933,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,917,000 after purchasing an additional 653,380 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 162,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensient Technologies (SXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.