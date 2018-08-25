SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter.

IYZ stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

