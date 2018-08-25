SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 171,836 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1,385.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 171,836 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 66.13 and a quick ratio of 66.13. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 27.91%. sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “$16.11” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

