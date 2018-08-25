Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $552.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $69,250.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $543,111.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

