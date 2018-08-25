Shopify Inc (SHOP) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Shopify by 243.1% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,453,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 37.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,385,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,588,000 after purchasing an additional 377,766 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 31.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,182,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,281,000 after purchasing an additional 284,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $32,224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $36,506,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Guggenheim began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Shopify from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Shopify from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

SHOP opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -334.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $176.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.72 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

