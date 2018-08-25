Shore Capital Reiterates “house stock” Rating for Solo Oil (SOLO)

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2018

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Solo Oil (LON:SOLO) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:SOLO opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Solo Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 12.40 ($0.16).

About Solo Oil

Solo Oil Plc, an oil and gas investment company, acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the Americas, Europe, or Africa. It holds a 7.175% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License located in Tanzania, East Africa; a 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers located in the south-east of Tanzania; and a 6.5% interest in the Horse Hill prospect in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

