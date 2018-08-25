Short Interest in Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Rises By 5.9%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,991,340 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 11,318,843 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,025,355 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BPMX opened at $0.15 on Friday. Biopharmx has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Biopharmx in a report on Friday, June 8th.

About Biopharmx

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

