Short Interest in LiqTech International Inc (LIQT) Declines By 36.3%

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,055 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the July 31st total of 255,820 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LIQT opened at $1.18 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,420,736 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 177,182 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,405,351 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,653,751 shares during the period.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

