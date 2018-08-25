Short Interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Expands By 28.3%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,143,641 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 1,670,813 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,287,378 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,575,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,431 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,197,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 336,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,013,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,829,000 after purchasing an additional 321,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

