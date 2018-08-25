Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Holdings Boosted by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 151,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Robb Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Hovde Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BSRR opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.45%. equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.