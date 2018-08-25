Sierra Wireless (SWIR) and Commscope (COMM) Financial Contrast

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: COMM) and Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Commscope shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Wireless and Commscope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless -2.96% 1.73% 1.16% Commscope 4.43% 24.14% 5.63%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commscope has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sierra Wireless and Commscope, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless 0 7 3 0 2.30 Commscope 0 6 5 0 2.45

Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus target price of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 22.92%. Commscope has a consensus target price of $35.85, suggesting a potential upside of 16.09%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than Commscope.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sierra Wireless and Commscope’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless $692.08 million 1.00 $4.13 million $0.58 33.10 Commscope $4.56 billion 1.30 $193.76 million $2.02 15.29

Commscope has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Wireless. Commscope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Wireless, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commscope beats Sierra Wireless on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for street poles and other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

