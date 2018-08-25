Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock (SGLB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SGLB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.5788573904159 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:SGLB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 137,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,770. Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 1,294.78% and a negative return on equity of 168.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl I. Schwartz acquired 144,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $125,364.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

