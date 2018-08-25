Signal Token (SIG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $156,257.00

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 33% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Signal Token has traded up 136.8% against the dollar. One Signal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Livecoin. Signal Token has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and $156,257.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00265638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00149315 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Signal Token Token Profile

Signal Token launched on January 1st, 2018. Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,625,490 tokens. The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signal Token’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Signal Token Token Trading

Signal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

