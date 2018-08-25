SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 12,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,080,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,844,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $1,051,920.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $1,103,880.00.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.40.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $687.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

