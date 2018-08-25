Sleep Number (SNBR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNBR. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Sleep Number from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

SNBR stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 115.80%. The company had revenue of $316.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen acquired 1,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $245,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 545,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,863,000.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

