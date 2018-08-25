SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial currently has C$32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SRU.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.42.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$31.27 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$28.56 and a 52 week high of C$33.30.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly Smart REIT, is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns and manages approximately 30 million square feet in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centers, having national and regional retailers as well as neighborhood merchants.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.