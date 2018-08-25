Smiths Group plc (SMIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,749.38 ($22.36).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities decreased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.37) to GBX 1,600 ($20.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,710 ($21.86) to GBX 1,690 ($21.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,606 ($20.53) per share, for a total transaction of £12,510.74 ($15,992.25).

Shares of SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,603 ($20.49) on Friday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,442 ($18.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,697 ($21.69).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various products and services for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions.

