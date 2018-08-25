Snovio (SNOV) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Snovio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin and Bibox. In the last week, Snovio has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Snovio has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $43,752.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00264682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00149449 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00032234 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Snovio Token Profile

Snovio’s launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. Snovio’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico. Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

