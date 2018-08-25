Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

SQM opened at $43.59 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $638.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.92 million. equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 28.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,189,000 after purchasing an additional 438,904 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,436,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,595,000 after purchasing an additional 101,440 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 674,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,350.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 574,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 593.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 352,564 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.