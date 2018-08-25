Sodastream International (SODA) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $144.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $126.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sodastream International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Sodastream International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sodastream International in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sodastream International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Shares of SODA opened at $142.37 on Tuesday. Sodastream International has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.41. Sodastream International had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sodastream International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sodastream International by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sodastream International by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,878,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,014,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

