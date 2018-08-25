SOILcoin Market Cap Tops $31,474.00 (SOIL)

SOILcoin (CURRENCY:SOIL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. SOILcoin has a market capitalization of $31,474.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of SOILcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOILcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOILcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.72 or 0.04115827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.80 or 0.07831018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00853606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.01391938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00183623 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.02060914 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042095 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00292343 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOILcoin Coin Profile

SOILcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2015. SOILcoin’s total supply is 5,702,048 coins. The Reddit community for SOILcoin is /r/SOILcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOILcoin’s official website is soil.cash. SOILcoin’s official Twitter account is @soilcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOIL uses DAGGER algorithm. Dagger was creted by Vitalik Buterin and it's a GPU-Friendly, Memory intensive, ASIC-proof consensus algorithm. “

SOILcoin Coin Trading

SOILcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOILcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOILcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOILcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

