Solid State PLC (SOLI) Increases Dividend to GBX 8 Per Share

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from Solid State’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SOLI opened at GBX 303 ($3.87) on Friday. Solid State has a 12 month low of GBX 365 ($4.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 535 ($6.84).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

