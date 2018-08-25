Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Stock Price

Media stories about Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northfield Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 47.1415316793012 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. 82,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,996. Northfield Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $823.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.37 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $402,121. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Jacobs sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $35,544.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,411.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,420 shares of company stock worth $1,598,030. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

