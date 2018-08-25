Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Denny’s (DENN) Stock Price

News headlines about Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Denny’s earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.0754312102096 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

DENN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.63. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, CEO John C. Miller sold 80,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $1,269,336.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,859,333.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John William Dillon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,497 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

