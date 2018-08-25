Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ILG (ILG) Share Price

News headlines about ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ILG earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.09117425804 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ILG stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. ILG has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Get ILG alerts:

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. ILG had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that ILG will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ILG shares. ValuEngine lowered ILG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised ILG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ILG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

ILG Company Profile

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ILG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ILG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.