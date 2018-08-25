Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Share Price

Media headlines about Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allegiance Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 49.9346846528146 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.66%. research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Fred S. Robertson bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,057.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $204,828.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Michael Mann sold 10,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $480,276.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,612.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,924 shares of company stock valued at $763,828. Corporate insiders own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

