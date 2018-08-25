Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Share Price

News headlines about Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the energy producer an impact score of 46.9374835564705 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, KLR Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.61.

NYSE EPE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. 1,467,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,144. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $463.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.78.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. analysts anticipate that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jace D. Locke acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 213,714 shares in the company, valued at $376,136.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,870,107 shares of company stock worth $21,629,898 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

