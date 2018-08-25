Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Forterra (FRTA) Stock Price

News articles about Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Forterra earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 47.9728479102116 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRTA. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Forterra from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Forterra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Forterra from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

NASDAQ:FRTA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. 122,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,727. Forterra has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.81 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Forterra will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and pressure, prestressed concrete, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, municipalities, and utilities waterworks.

